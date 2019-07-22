Views on cycle path and walking route wanted

Views are wanted to improve a former railway line which has become a cycling and walking path have been unveiled.

Aberdeen City Council is looking to improve part of The Deeside Way – the former Deeside railway line – which runs to Ballater, in the Cairngorms National Park.

A public consultation survey is being held to seek views on a number of options including a bridge, a signalised junction, and a signalised crossing at Pittengullies Brae, which is near Camphill School.

The survey results will be used for a feasibility study into the project.

Currently, people travelling along Deeside Way descend to the road level at Pittengullies Brae, cross the road at the uncontrolled junction, then ascend to the Deeside Way again.

The gradients are currently quite steep and Aberdeen City Council is looking to improve this junction from a ‘journey continuity’ and safety perspective.

The project is included in the current Aberdeen City Council Active Travel Action Plan compromising projects for walking, cycling and wheeling that have been identified as those requiring an upgrade to existing facilities, and those to create new facilities where none currently exists.

These projects will help facilitate movement by walking, cycling and wheeling to and from the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: ‘We are continually looking to improve our road and pavement infrastructure to make it easier, and therefore encourage, more people to walk and cycle around the city.

‘This project is part of the council’s Active Travel Action Plan and I’d encourage people who use The Deeside Way to take part in the survey, whether you’re an occasional user or go on it every day.’

A part of the survey, people are being asked how they currently use the Deeside Way in this area, how they view this junction, and how they would prefer to see it improved.

The consultation is available at https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/communities-housing-and-infrastructure/deeside-way-crossing-at-pittengullies-brae/ until 31 July.