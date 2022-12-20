Union Chain Bridge prepares to reopen

THE Union Chain Bridge, which links Scotland to England, is preparing to reopen after Hogmanay.

Restoration of the 202-year-old structure, the the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world, began in October 2020.

Around 95% of the handrails are now in place and final painting work is continuing – although the surfaces need to be dry and above 5C for the paint to be applied.

Councillor John Greenwell, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads development and maintenance, said: “This incredible restoration project is so close to completion – but unsurprisingly winter weather conditions are now starting to bite and will have an impact on the final stages.

“Early next year though, the Union Chain Bridge will once again reopen to traffic and we’ll then be able to look back on the amazing work that it has taken to make this project a reality.”

John Riddle, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for local services, added: “As the year ends, it’s wonderful to reflect on this amazing engineering project and compare where we are now to just 12 months ago.

“While we’re almost there we need it to be restored back to how it was for its original opening so it’s vital we don’t cut any corners at this late stage.

“Next year will be a very special time for everyone connected with this beautiful structure.”

