Tributes to former jockey and course manager

Former jump jockey and manager of Perth racecourse, Sam Morshead, has died after a short illness.

Having been was born and brought up in Ireland, Sam rode principally for the Fred and Mercy Rimell stable during the 1970s and 80s.

After winning more than 400 races, the most prestigious was probably the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Another Dolly in 1980, he retired from a life in the saddle, but stayed within racing and transformed Britain’s most northerly racecourse at Perth into an award-winning success.

He became clerk of the course in 1988 and general manager in 1994, but had to step down due to ill health in 2015.

Everyone at Perth is very saddened to hear the news of Sam Morshead’s passing and their thoughts are with his family and close friends.

In agreement with Sam’s family the racecourse shall be paying a tribute in the parade ring before the first race today, to which all are most welcome.

Hazel Peplinski, Perth Racecourse chief executive, added: ‘Sam’s legacy at Perth is all around us and every day we appreciate all that he achieved for the racecourse over his long and successful tenure.

‘Sam and his chairman, the late David Whitaker, never lost focus that we are in the entertainment business and what we sell is fun.

‘It is very sad news that Sam has passed away and first and foremost our thoughts are with his family and many friends. However it is of some comfort to the team that we are opening our gates today to so many people who will remember him fondly. We shall pull together and put on a good show as we pay tribute to Sam’s immeasurable contribution to Perth Racecourse and to Scottish racing.’

Sam received an MBE for services to horse racing last year at Holyrood Palace.