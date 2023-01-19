Tiso hosts its first mini-festival

CLIMBER Leo Houlding will visit Glasgow next week for outdoor equipment store Tiso’s first mini-festival.

Houlding will read from his new book, Closer To The Edge.

The company is erecting tents in its car park to welcome 100 guests to the event on 26 January.

Inside the tents, Tiso is placing a cinema screen, theatre seating, picnic benches, and heaters.

There’ll also be food and drink trucks at the mini-festival.

The festival will open with a screening of the first episode in jacket maker Berghaus’ new “Ascension” series, which stars Glasgow-based climber, photographer, and environmentalist Adam Raja.

“All guests in attendance will receive a goody bag that contains a free copy of Closer to the Edge, alongside the chance to meet and have their book signed by Leo,” said Tiso.

“Plus the chance to take part in a free-to-enter raffle to win a grand prize of Berghaus kit.

“With complimentary drinks tokens also issued upon arrival.

“A celebratory event that hopes to encourage attendees to go-on and make the most of the Scottish winter climbing season.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s wildlife pages.

Plus, get your skates on so you don’t miss Andy Dobson’s article about flapper skates in the February issue of Scottish Field magazine.