Peter Ranscombe takes a light-hearted look at some of the week’s enduring images, from a goat to strawberry tarts…

POLO the goat and handler Irene McCreath spent a day seeing the sights in Edinburgh to celebrate the return of the Royal Highland Show.

Scotland’s largest outdoor event returns to the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh on 23-26 June.

Polo visited Edinburgh Castle, the Scottish Parliament, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse on her adventures.

Scotty Brand marked the start of the strawberry reason by asking Perthshire chef and restaurateur Tim Dover to bake 400 strawberry tarts.

The tasty treats were used for a photo shoot to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee and were then donated to three care homes in Blairgowrie, Coupar Angus, and Meigle.

The photo was taken in a field at Bruce Farms near Meigle in Perthshire, a family-run site that provides all the strawberries and raspberries for Scotty Brand.

Head of marketing Michael Jarvis said: “This year, Scotty Brand is producing around 300 tonnes of strawberries for sale all over the UK – that’s more than the weight of a Boeing 747 or about 25 double-decker buses.”

You can tell the Fringe is on its way when you get madcap photos like this one popping up.

Brazilian actor and musician Inês Sampaio is teaming up with Etsuko Shirasaka of Busu Theatre for StoneCrabs Theatre Company’s production of Utter Mess.

Writer and director Franko Figueiredo took inspiration from short stories by Kyoko Nakajima and set his story in Tokyo’s Museum of Lost Things.

The show is being staged at Greenside @ Infirmary Street – Ivy Studio on 5-20 August, excluding 14 August.

