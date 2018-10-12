Ultimate runners’ sightseeing tour of Edinburgh

The ultimate running tour of Scotland’s capital city returns for its second outing on Sunday 21 October.

The Ultra Tour of Edinburgh (UTE), staged by Rat Race Adventure Sports, the UK’s largest operator of mass participation, urban and wilderness adventure challenges, is back with a few exciting changes to its 55km (approx. 34 mile) route.

From a Braveheart style start down the Royal Mile, the mixed terrain route takes runners through the streets and alleyways of the city centre, onto hills, up crags and past monuments, museums, seats of Royalty and Government; from the occasional sojourn totally off road to enjoy the hill top views of the Pentland Hills to the shores of Newhaven. From there runners will head to the New Town, Stockbridge and the Dean Village and on to the finish at The Commonwealth Pool.

Whilst being both a challenging and completely engaging running experience The UTE delivers an unparalleled and all encompassing vision of Edinburgh, the perfect urban adventure that few will have experienced, in just a few hours.

Jim Mee, managing director of Rat Race Adventure Sports: said: ‘Edinburgh is one of the few cities in the UK where you can stage the perfect urban ultra run. It allows for a multi terrain, fully waymarked and fully supported journey through the city and outlying countryside that includes historic urban landscapes and evocative landmarks, together with parks, hills, rivers, cycleways, old railway tunnels, canals and coastal waters.

‘It truly is a tour-de-force of stellar Edinburgh sightseeing, all wrapped up into an ultra distance running format starting and finishing in the centre of the capital, making it extremely accessible for both runners and spectators.’

Stewart Caithness, the course designer and race director for The Ultra Tour of Edinburgh and Edinburgh resident, said: ‘Edinburgh is hauntingly beautiful, rugged and famous in equal measure. The Ultra Tour offers a completely engaging running experience, an exciting city adventure, with stunning views and sights round ever corner on ever-changing terrain.

‘The route highlights to both visitors and those who already live here just how well connected the city is when escaping public roads, a fantastic and easily navigated network that I have explored and enjoyed over the years living in the city.’

The Ultra Tour of Edinburgh, an open participatory event, is an achievable step up from a marathon into ultra-running territory. However being an Edinburgh event the route includes 2800 feet of challenging ascent and descent.

Yet the majority who have prepared well, have put in the training miles and who run the route at a slow, steady pace throughout, should do very well, completing the course in the ten hours allowed.

Runners will also be well supported during the run. There will be three pit stops on the route offering a variety of sweets, food and drinks at each. Toilets will also be available. Kit bag return, showers and a hot meal will be available to all finishers, as well as a bar for that well-earned post event drink at the event finish at The Commonwealth Pool.

The Ultra Tour of Edinburgh also provides a perfect opportunity for spectators and supporters to take on this special tour of Edinburgh as they follow the runners round. They will be able to visit some of the key tourist sites and attractions on the route in between cheering their participating friends and family on their challenging journey. Organisers will look to provide guidance on travel times between the main spectator points and pit stop locations and how long runners are expected to take between each.

Since 2015 Rat Race Adventure Sports have been partnered with Children with Cancer UK, the leading national children’s charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer – www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk. Rat Race have already raised £1 million for the charity and are looking to double that in the next three years.