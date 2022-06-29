The Scottish Game Fair gets ready to go

THE Scottish Game Fair begins on Friday at Scone Palace near Perth.

A partnership between Stable Events – the operator behind the Scottish Game Fair – and the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has generated £150,000 for the charity to help fund scientific research into Scotland’s most endangered species, including capercaillie, lapwing, and salmon.

During the fair, which runs until Sunday, celebrity chef Nick Nairn will be exploring food and drink in the “Kitchen Theatre”, while Amy Rankine from Hipsters & Hobos will be running foraging sessions.

“Fisherman’s Row” has been expanded this year to offer a better view of the River Tay and the fly casting competition.

Elite Falconry will be flying its birds of prey, while Isuzu and Subaru will be offering off-road driving.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s Balmoral Estate is getting ready to defend its title in the Fred Taylor Memorial Trophy for Working Hill Ponies.

Scotland will also be defending its crown in the Four Nations International Gundog Competition.

Katrina Candy, previously head of education and public relations at the GWCT, will launch her latest book, Captain Partridge and the Farm Monsters’ Feast, at the fair.

Scottish Field editor Richard Bath, columnist Guy Grieve, and contributors Louise Gray and Cal Flyn will also be sharing stories with audiences during the fair.

