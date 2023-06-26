The perfect blend: whisky casks are being repurposed to create bike accessories

Old whisky casks are being ‘rescued’ and repurposed to create bike accessories – with some iconic barrels dating back to 1963.

Family-run Cask Finery, based in East Lothian, are transforming Scotch whisky-soaked barrels into bicycle handlebar end plugs.

The firm has produced a special edition batch of 100 accessories handcrafted from a rare cask used to mature a prized 1963 Vintage Single Malt from Glen Albyn.

It was one of Scotland’s ‘lost distilleries’, which closed its doors in 1983 and was demolished in 1986.

Cask Finery founder and cycling enthusiast Mark van der Vijver has worked in the whisky industry for almost 20 years.

He said old casks often end up abandoned or at best used for garden furniture.

But Mark wanted to find a sustainable solution at the end of each cask’s life and began ‘recusing’ the barrels and giving them a new purpose.

‘Our ambition is to celebrate the unique story of each ‘rescued’ cask through local craftsmanship to produce a very special blend of style, function and Scotch whisky provenance for the individual in the peloton,’ said Mark.

‘The simple design of our Cask Finery accessories makes the aged oak the hero, providing cyclists with an impactful contrast and one-of-a-kind, natural accent to their alloy bike.

‘When we manage to source lost barrels like the Glen Albyn 1963 Single Malt, we know we’re handling a truly historic artefact.

‘It becomes an additional responsibility to create accessories that can share the cask’s story while sitting with pride of place on your bike to provide a unique and personalised experience.

‘Ultimately, it’s massively rewarding for us to rescue these abandoned casks from garden and shed centres and repurpose them for their ongoing journey as bespoke bicycle trim to adorn your bike.”

Ten percent of all company profits go to The Woodland Trust Scotland as a part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth.

