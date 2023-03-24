The Helix hits ‘gold’ standard

THE HELIX park in Falkirk has received “gold” accreditation from the Green Tourism organisation after passing its sustainability tests.

The park, which is home to The Kelpies sculptures, received a score of 80%.

The “gold” award marks an upgrade from The Helix’s previous “bronze” ranking.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesman for economic development and tourism, said: “The story of Helix Park is founded in the ideals of sustainability, biodiversity, and community.

“Achieving the ‘Green Tourism Gold Award’ is, for us, a vindication of our attempts to be mindful of these in everything we do.”

He added: “Given research shows that 90% of consumers look to sustainable options when traveling, we are especially proud to have achieved ‘Gold Green Tourism Award’ within ten years of operating.

“Helix staff, like people all over the world, are becoming ever more concerned about green issues on a personal level.

“We welcomed the opportunity to bring these personal commitments into our working lives, whether in the park itself or in our retail and catering departments.

“We are extremely proud of our work so far and the wider team’s enthusiasm to embrace the changes.

“We look forward to continuing our journey and improving on our Green Tourism score.”

