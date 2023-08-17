Scottish Smallholder Festival to host pig show

THE Scottish Pig Show will form part of this year’s Scottish Smallholder Festival.

The festival is due to take place at the Royal Highland Centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh on 14 October.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), and so the festival’s organisers hope the “turnout of sheep and goats too will be bigger and better than ever”.

Martin Beard, chair of the trustees for Smallholding Scotland, said: “We’re really pleased to be part of the celebrations of RBST’s 50th year, helping to conserve and promote Scotland and the UK’s native breeds.

“We’d love to see entries of all kinds of animals, and especially those on the RBST watchlist.

“We’d like fellow smallholders and visitors to get a chance to get to know some of the breeds in decline [that] need extra help to ensure their future.

“We’ll be offering prizes for the best rare breeds on show, including a supreme show champion, so we’d encourage everyone to come along and take part.”

The closing date for entries is 1 October.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s outdoors pages.

Plus, don’t miss more outdoors stories each month in Scottish Field magazine.