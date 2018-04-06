Scottish runners can show their mettle at Ironkids

Scottish youngsters are being encouraged to take part in a series of three fun and family-focused running events.

The organisers of Ironman 70.3 Edinburgh, Scotland’s biggest triathlon staged in the capital and outlying regions on Sunday, 1 July, has launched Ironkids Scotland, for young people aged three to 14.

The events form an exciting addition to the Ironman 70.3 Edinburgh race weekend on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 June, and are a key part of Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018 celebrations.

Ironkids Scotland is the newest event in the hugely popular Ironkids global series of children’s events. However, in a first for Ironkids, Ironkids Scotland will see not one but three separate children’s running events being staged at three separate venues.

Ironkids Scotland – Midlothian at Dalkeith Country Park; Dalkeith on Friday 29 June; and IronkidsScotland – East Lothian at Preston Links, Prestonpans; and Ironkids Scotland – Edinburgh at Holyrood Park, Edinburgh on Saturday 30 June, are the venues for the fun-packed mass participation running events with routes of between 500 metres and 2km.

Registration is £4 per person with the aim of encouraging at least 1000 young people to sign up at each venue and enjoy the running, the competition and the camaraderie with their friends, as well as the family entertainment and sports taster sessions that will be laid on.

Each child who takes part will also receive an Ironkids medal once they cross the finish line under the iconic Ironman finish arch.

Paul McGreal, race director for Ironman 70.3 Edinburgh, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to bring Ironkids to Scotland alongside the Ironman 70.3 Edinburgh triathlon in 2018. It’s been an ambition for some time, and the incredible support of Year of Young People and our partners in the local authorities has made it possible.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing up to 3000 young people have fun, be active, and demonstrate their skills and abilities. We’re particularly excited that young people themselves will be assisting us directly with the design and delivery of the events.’

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting Ironkids Scotland make their first visit north of the border through dedicated Year of Young People funding’

Sign up now for Midlothian, East Lothian or Edinburgh events on the Ironkids Scotland website HERE.