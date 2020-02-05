Scottish Golf projects its digital future in a new era

The governing body for golf in Scotland has today launched its new brand as the organisation gets set to embrace the digital world.

Unveiled at Scotland’s Three Sisters in the beautiful Glencoe Mountain Range, the organisation’s new-look logo was digitally projected on to the side of the iconic mountains.

The logo, which maintains the recognisable Scottish Golf brand, has been modernised to create a more digital feel, ensuring the national governing body can be easily identified with a contemporary logo that is fit for purpose across all platforms.

The new logo is part of a wider rebranding exercise which includes a new website for the organisation which will make access to the game more straightforward and engaging for everyone in the home of golf.

Andrew McKinlay, CEO at Scottish Golf said: ‘This is an extremely exciting time for us here at Scottish Golf as we enter a new era and challenge the status quo through the use of digital technology. Our new logo has been designed carefully to celebrate our history while also broadening our horizons to welcome new people into our game.

“As the governing body for the sport here in its home, we all take responsibility in being custodians of the game and its future. We know that it is important that we continue to adapt to changes in an evolving landscape too encourage more people to enjoy the game.

‘Our new website for Scottish Golf also reflects our vision of making golf Scotland’s game for everyone by providing our audience with a straightforward user experience, where information is at their fingertips. We all know that digital technology continues to play an ever more important role in our day-to-day life and this is a big step forward for Scottish Golf, one we believe will help us to engage and communicate better with everyone.’

Iain Forsyth, chief commercial officer at Scottish Golf, added: ‘The new Scottish Golf brand is representative of the journey we are on as a sport and as a governing body here in Scotland. We believe that by taking advantage of developments in technology to modernise the game, while also continuing to celebrate our heritage, we can appeal to more people to ensure that the game of golf in Scotland has a bright and prosperous future.

‘With our updated website, users will have an enhanced experience with Scottish Golf which we believe will make accessing information about tournaments, news and education far easier for everyone. This is the first step in becoming more accessible to everyone and the new website will also fully integrate with Scottish Golf’s new Venue Management System to make the experience for golfer and golf club seamless and straightforward.’

For more details visit www.scottishgolf.org