THE August issue of Scottish Field magazine is available now, both in shops and online.

Shetland and Orkney take centre-stage this month, with four articles about the Northern Isles.

Orkney-based landscape photographer Mark Ferguson shares his favourite island snaps, many of which he took while cycling.

Meanwhile, Andrew Appleby – better known as the Harray Potter – has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to throwing ceramics.

Further north, Shetland wildlife guide James Rogerson takes staff writer Morag Bootland on a trip to find the island’s otters.

Akshay Borges, also known as “The Shetland Chef”, puts an Indian twist on Shetland’s finest produce.

Plus, once you’ve read Borges’ recipes, check out Scottish Field wine columnist Peter Ranscombe’s bottles to match in the full version of his reviews.

Away from the Northern Isles, golfing legend Colin Montgomerie talks about everything from the water of life to St Andrews and bucket list trips, as the Open championship tees off.

Plus, Rory Kennedy explains why he’s gravely concerned about the welfare of our ground-nesting wader populations.

