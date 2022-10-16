BROTHERS Jonathan and Stephen Cordiner from Lossiemouth have completed one of the world’s toughest ultra triathlon races – the World Ironman Championships in Hawaii.

Jonathan and his wife, Anna, set up Kayleigh’s Wee Stars in 2012 to provide financial support for families with a child who has a terminal illness.

He raised money for the charity and for the Ellon Wheel Park project by competing in the World Ironman Championships.

Jonathan finished in 257th place out of 419 competitors in the “Male 35–39” category, and 985th overall out of 2,378 entrants.

In the “Male 40–44” category, Stephen finished 22nd out of 548 contestants, and 133rd overall.

Jonathan said: “When my daughter Kayleigh became poorly, I found exercise to be a positive way of coping and staying strong.

“Having started out as a runner 10 years ago, one thing led to another, and I have been competing in ironman events over the [past] few years.

“I’ve been collecting lots of medals for Kayleigh over the years, but this one is the biggest so far, and I’m overjoyed to have done it for Kayleigh and my girls.”

Read more articles on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.