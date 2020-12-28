Scots ski champ lands sponsorship deal

A SCOTTISH skiing champion has signed a sponsorship deal.

Owen Vinter, the 2019 British Senior National Champion, is being sponsored by Tillicoultry Quarries as he builds towards the Europa Cup Tour and next year’s World Junior Skiing Championships.

The 19 year old from Glasgow is one of ten athletes on the Europa Cup Alpine Ski Team for the 2020-21 season.

The competition marks the start of Olympic qualification as the team builds towards the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

Vinter’s elder brother, Zak, is also on the team.

Vinter said: “The support from Tillicoultry Quarries has been amazing.

“This year I joined the Europa Cup team from an academy level, which has greater financial cost as we travel across the world to compete.

“It’s an expensive sport but a hugely rewarding one – the sponsorship will really help me to make the most of this season.”

He added: “I’m excited to have been selected for the squad and I’m really looking forward to the start of competition, where I am looking to deliver some of my best ever performances and do myself, my team, my coaches and now, Tillicoultry Quarries, proud.”

Wallace Menzies, Tillicoultry Quarries’ managing director, said: “When Owen approached us for sponsorship, it was a very easy decision for us to make.

“It’s clear that Owen is a brilliant and committed athlete with a lot of talent.

“Tillicoultry Quarries is proud to support him in his sporting journey this season and in his development for the foreseeable future.

“We’ll be cheering him on every step of the way.”

