Scots projects get cash from The Prince’s Countryside Fund

FIVE projects in Scotland have received support from The Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF).

Berwickshire Swap, Helmsdale & District Development Trust, Kilmory Community Fund, Third Sector Hebrides, and Transition North Ronaldsay will share grants worth more than £100,000.

Throughout the UK as a whole, 14 projects will receive a total of £250,000 to support more than 17,000 people.

Keith Halstead, executive director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund, said: “Our grants help bring ideas and projects to fruition [that] are developed by those who live and work in rural communities and that really matter to them.

“The PCF’s funding supports amazing people who drive change and make the most of opportunities to improve rural life by creating stronger, more connected and sustainable places.”

Transition North Ronaldsay was awarded £13,650 to turn the island’s plastic waste into usable products.

Plastic warden Oliver Gibb said: “We’re delighted to receive this fund from the PCF.

“It’s a big step in our journey to take ownership of the plastic that washes up on our shores and is sent away in bin bags, turning it from plastic waste to a usable product within a developing circular economy.

“This grant will allow us to scale up our production quality, developing new and versatile items such as sheets, bricks, and posts.

“It will also allow us to run fun and interactive workshops with the local and regional community to promote our innovative approach towards remanufacturing and raise awareness of the rapidly growing ‘Precious Plastics’ community.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s outdoors pages.

Plus, don’t miss Guy Grieve’s column in the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.