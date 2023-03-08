Scotland’s Golden Shears team unveiled

SCOTLAND’S Golden Shears Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling World Championships team has been named.

The squad will represent our nation during the contest, which will be hosted in June by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

Hamish Mitchel, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, William Craig, Rosie Keenan, and Calum Shaw will joind team manager David Stewart.

Shearing teams from 31 nations will “flock” to the competition.

Jim Warnock, chairman of the RHASS, said: “Scotland is the perfect stage for the Golden Shears and we are delighted to be welcoming shearing teams from [more than] 30 countries to the Royal Highland Show this June.

“The Golden Shears is an exciting addition to what is already Scotland’s best day out – if you’ve never experienced the thrill of the shearing tent before, make sure to pay it a visit this year as the world’s top talent will be on display.”

Veronica Baena Fraca is competing at the Golden Shears as part of Spain’s national team.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with the people and friends I’ve met at the Golden Shears over the years.

“I’ll be happy just to do my best, have a good time and enjoy spending time with my teammates.

“Back in 2019 I was working as a wool handler at the Royal Highland Show and I had the chance to see my friends compete, so I got to look around the site.

“I loved it. Seeing so many different breeds of sheep, cows, agricultural machinery, craftworkers, food… it blew my mind and was very cool.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s outdoors pages.

Plus, don’t miss Guy Grieve’s column in the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.