Run in stunning Scots sights is booked up

A half marathon through some of the most scenic landscapes in Scotland is now fully booked.

The Road to the Isles event is taking place, starting in Arisaig.

The stunning route sees runners snake through ancient woodland, jog by pretty coastal villages, run beside glorious beaches before going on to pass Loch Morar – this is more than just a road race, it’s an experience.

The start line at Arisaig House is magnificent with an interesting history , having been the Special Operations Executive training centre during World War II, and as runners make their way along the route, can expect to see the Jacobite Steam Train – also known as the Hogwarts Express – chug by.

The route passes the deepest fresh water body of water in the UK, Loch Morar, which flows into the shortest river in the UK, the River Morar.

Money raised by the half marathon will go towards the refurbishment of Mallaig Pool and Leisure Centre.

Mallaig Pool and Leisure Centre opened its doors to the public in 1993 and has since established itself as a real community enterprise with real community spirit, where countless adults and children have learnt to swim in the wonderful pool.

In the three decades since its grand opening, there has been a huge surge in the levels of obesity in the UK, and the leisure centre must now ensure that it is doing everything it can to support the community in being as fit and healthy as possible.

Although the pool, gym and fitness classes are often busy and well attended, the leisure centre is dated and now needs to be transformed into a modern and dynamic leisure facility, which in turn, will encourage the community to use the centre more.

Campaigners are campaigning for £1.1m worth of funding to reinvent and breathe new life into the facility.

Volunteer Paula Wilkinson told Scottish Field: ‘The whole community pulls together to help raise funds for the renovation of our local leisure centre.

‘Sir Cameron Mackintosh gifted the community a giant paella pan for local events so all participants enjoy paella cooked by Duncan from La Tortilla Asesina using local seafood donated by Iain Stewart, our local fishmonger.

‘In 2016 70 people took part in the race and in 2017 over 400 people took part and this year we’ve already got almost 400 signed up with seven weeks to go to the big day.

‘We’re also organising an open water triathlon, which is going ahead on 16 September, and it’s looking like it will be equally as popular.’

If you want to be added to the waiting list should another runner drop out, or for more information, click HERE.