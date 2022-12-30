RSABI names next chair

THE Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI) has named Jimmy McLean as its new chair.

McLean takes over from David Leggat, who will remain as one of the rural charity’s trustees for a further year.

McLean has served a trustee for five years and has spent the past two years as vice-chair.

Based in the Borders, he was formerly head of agricultural services at the Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest.

“We are looking at a period of great change for the agricultural industry and for many this will bring significant challenges,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with my fellow trustees, staff and volunteers to ensure that RSABI provides support to as many people in need as possible.

“It’s also an exciting time in the 125 year history of the charity, with a range of initiatives underway and in the pipeline to extend our reach and services.

“It’s more important than ever that people in the agricultural industry know that RSABI is here to provide confidential emotional, practical and financial support.”

Jane Mitchell, who has been a trustee for four years, has been appointed as vice-chair, while Lois Newton and Sandy Hay have joined as trustees.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.