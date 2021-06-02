Royal Highland Showcase reveals livestock entry figures

The Royal Highland Showcase has revealed excellent livestock entry figures for its sheep, cattle and goat classes.

Over 1100 entries have been confirmed for the innovative hybrid event, in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, which takes place at Ingliston from June 14-20.

The showing and judging of the livestock will be livestreamed during the ‘behind closed doors’ showcase, which will welcome exhibitors from across the UK to shine a spotlight on the best of the country’s livestock.

A total of 241 beef cattle entries have been received, with the largest class being British Limousin (37) with Highland Cattle close behind (33). Other classes which have seen high entry figures include Aberdeen Angus (21), British Charolais (18), Hereford (17), and Belted Galloway (16).

The dairy section has seen 78 entries, with classes in Dairy Showmanship (28), Holstein Dairy Calves (32) and Coloured Dairy Calves (18) taking place this year.

Sheep entries total 775, with Texels leading the way with 96 entries. Close behind is the Shetland class (77) and Blue Texel (63). Other classes which have seen significant entry numbers include Beltex (55), Zwartbles (46) and Bluefaced Leicester Traditional Type (41).

Goat classes have seen 84 entries overall. Competitions this year are Dairy Adults (39), Dairy Kids (15), Pygmy (7), Boer (18) and Goat Young Handlers (5).

The Scottish Championships have also strong entry figures for Dairy (180), Handcrafts (163) and Bread (69).

RHASS competitions manager David Tennant said: ‘We have been spurred on by the number of entries we’ve received for the Showcase, which highlight the eagerness of competitors to get back into the show rings.

‘The country’s livestock and Scottish produce will truly be on the world stage this year, with classes livestreamed online and available to watch around the world. We know there is an appetite from our international community to get involved with the Showcase and there will be breeders from Sydney to Canada with eyes on the Showcase this year.

‘In common with other show years, some classes will not take place due to the minimum number of entries not being achieved, however we hope to see Swaledale, Scotch Mule, Cheviots and more breeds back in the ring for 2022.’

