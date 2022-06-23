Royal Highland Show gets underway with award

THE Royal Highland Show marks its 200th anniversary today.

Members of the public are returning to the showground at Ingliston on the edge of Edinburgh for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

During the first morning of the show, Major David Walter of Balthayock Farms in Perthshire was named as the winner of the Sir William Young Award from the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) for his “exceptional contribution to the world of Charolais cattle breeding”.

First venturing into the breed in the late 1960s, Walter served on the Charolais Council, becoming its chairman in 1984 and then its president ten years later.

Bill Gray, RHASS chairman, said: “For more than half a century, the name of Major Walter of the Balthayock herd has been synonymous with pedigree Charolais cattle.

“He has contributed so much to the breed and sector at large over his years of hard work, so it’s only right that he be acknowledged in this way.”

Aberdeen unveils climate change crop research

As farmers gather for the Royal Highland Show, the University of Aberdeen has this morning unveiled research into how climate change is affecting crops in China.

Working with academics from universities in China and Germany, the Aberdeen researchers found that improving soil quality could reduce the decline in crop production caused by climate change by 20%.

Pete Smith, professor of plant and soil science at the University of Aberdeen, said: “This study shows that improving soil quality will be a critical strategy for adapting to climate change and avoiding some of the inevitable negative effects of increased temperatures that will occur even if the Paris climate goals can be achieved.”

The research was published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

