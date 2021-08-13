Review: Dare2B Aptile Hooded Softshell Jacket

Scottish Field reviews a new lightweight, water-resistant and highly breathable jacket.

WHAT IS IT: Aptile Hooded Softshell Jacket Athletic Blue Ebony Grey. RRP: £70. www.dare2b.com

I WANT IT BECAUSE: This is marketed in Dare2Be’s activewear range but is actually a great-value all-rounder that works on the golf course, walking, cycling or just slouching around the house.

USEFUL FOR: All of the above. At 175g it’s lightweight, but it’s also water-resistant and highly breathable, so it’s perfect as a layer to stick in your bag for the sort of variable weather we get at this time of year.

HIGH POINT: It’s stretch binding means it’s really comfortable if you’re active and moves with your body. With two zipped pockets, plus an elasticated hood, cuffs and hem, this is just a really useful piece of British-made kit.

LOW POINT: It’s not technical gear, and doesn’t pretend to be for extreme conditions. Helpfully, it’s on half-price sale just now!