Peatland ACTION – Scotland’s leading peatland restoration programme – will be 10 years old in December.

To mark this milestone Peatland ACTION has launched a peatland-themed photo competition where a selection of winning photo will feature in the 2023 NatureScot calendar.

A collection of competition photos and accompanying stories will also be exhibited in a free travelling gallery throughout 2023.

The competition categories are:

Peatland Restoration in Action , a special portfolio category in recognition of the pivotal contribution landowners have made over the years.

, a special portfolio category in recognition of the pivotal contribution landowners have made over the years. Landscape

Wildlife

Weather and Climate

What Peatlands Mean To Me

The competition closes at noon on Monday 19 September 2022.

Peter Hutchinson, NatureScot’s Peatland ACTION programme manager, said: “Healthy peatlands have many benefits for people and nature, and NatureScot recognises that peatlands mean different things to different people.

“We hope this photo competition, as part of our Peatland ACTION 10th anniversary celebrations, will shine a spotlight on the value and beauty of these habitats as seen through the lens of the people that work and play in this environment.”

Further information on the terms and conditions (T&Cs) and how to enter are available on the NatureScot website at www.nature.scot/peatlandaction/photocomp