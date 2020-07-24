Old favourites with new ideas as firms continue to reopen

SCOTLAND’S tourism and hospitality businesses are continuing to bounce back from the coronavirus lockdown, with old favourites returning with new ideas to cope with physical distancing.

The Lookout, the restaurant at the City Observatory on Edinburgh’s Carlton Hill, will reopen on 30 July with a six-plate set menu for £25 served between midday and 9pm.

The restaurant – which is run by Dale Mailley, the chef and owner behind Gardner’s Cottage, will only accept bookings and pre-payments in order to minimise contact.

Eskmills Venue in Musselburgh has also come up with a new idea, by turning its courtyard and gardens into a bar that can accommodate up to 150 people.

Adam Davies, director of Hickory, the catering and events company that runs the site, said: “Eskmills Venue is normally a busy wedding venue during the summer but with these celebrations on hold, we decided to open up our beautiful gardens to the public and create Eskmills Garden Bar for everyone to enjoy.”

Staycations set sail

Tourism businesses are enjoying bookings for staycations.

The Old Millhouse in Dalkieth reported that bookings during the fortnight since lockdown restrictions were eased were triple the level seen during the same period last year.

Owners Terry Walker and wife Sally de Waard, who received help from Business Gateway Midlothian and other organisations to restore the 18th century building, said bookings include family getaways and weddings in 2020 through to film company location bookings and a two-week exclusive use takeover by The Yoga Wellness Company for its first Scottish retreat.

Meanwhile, cruise company The Majestic Line has unveiled plans to start cruising again from 29 August using two of its four vessels.

The company – which previously announced its plans for 2021 and 2022 – will operate six-night cruises this year with a reduced number of guests onboard on routes including “Mull and Her Inlets and Islands”, “Skye and the Inner Hebrides” and “Isles of the Clyde and the Southern Hebrides”.

Presses rolling

Museums and galleries are also throwing open their doors again, with Glasgow Print Studio (GPS) set to begin a phased reopening on 4 August.

GPS’s gallery and shop will reopen initially, followed by its workshop.

“You can be rest assured that we will be back very soon with an exciting programme of exhibitions including the much anticipated exhibition of graphic works by the legendary John Byrne,” GPS added.

For more stories about how Scotland’s businesses are bouncing back from the coronavirus lockdown read Scottish Field’s news pages.