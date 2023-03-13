National Museum of Rural Life ‘springs’ into life

THE National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride is preparing to host its “Spring Explorers” events.

The museum is holding craft activities and storytelling sessions, and offering a chance to see lambs, carves, and piglets on 3-6 April.

Its new “Dolly the Sheep Trail” opens on 1 April and runs until 4 June to celebrate Scotland’s most-famous sheep.

Plus, the museum is hosting its “Woolly Weekend” on 20 and 21 May, featuring sheep-shearing demonstrations and a host of “wool-themed activities”.

Vicky McLean, general manager at the National Museum of Rural Life, said: “Spring is a wonderful time here at the museum, with the fields and farmyard bursting into life with dozens of gorgeous new arrivals.

“A visit is a fabulous way for families to connect with the countryside and to learn about farming and Scotland’s rural past.

“Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we’re delighted that we can also offer some fantastic family activities and events for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re greatly looking forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to the museum this season.”

