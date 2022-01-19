Subaru Outback – ready for every Scottish adventure

The all-new Subaru Outback is everything any discerning driver could want in a crossover SUV.

It’s tough, rugged and ready for any adventure in Scotland.

Subaru’s flagship vehicle and the longest running model in the Subaru range, Outback has always been a pioneer. When it launched in 1995, it created a new automotive segment – the crossover SUV, combining the attributes of both a refined passenger car and a very capable SUV.

This sixth generation Outback has evolved over 25 years to offer outstanding levels of safety, comfort, practicality, capability and drivability.

Ever popular within the Subaru range, Outback is cherished by on- and off-road drivers around the world, who appreciate the superb reliability, performance and protection this vehicle offers, making it the perfect vehicle to take on the best roads Scotland has to offer.

Outback’s honed all-terrain capability means virtually nothing can stand in your way. From city commutes to off-road adventures on the weekend, the ever-capable Outback puts you firmly in control ensuing you never miss an adventure again.

With permanent Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE, coupled with Subaru’s famous Boxer engine and 2,000kg braked towing capacity, Outback is ready to take you there.

Some SUVs may look the part, but deep down they’re just not up to the task. The all-new Subaru Outback is the real thing. With its sure-footed, wide-body design, excellent visibility, 18″ alloy wheelsand 213mm ground clearance, Outback’s at home on city streets, on the motorway and on dirt tracks. All you need to do is choose your next adventure!

All-New Outback starts from £33,995 and is currently available on 3.9% APR representative on Personal Contract Purchase.

Contact your local Subaru dealer to find out more or book a test drive: https://subaru.co.uk/find-dealer/