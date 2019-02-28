Scotland leads the UK’s bottom 10 for MOT passes

The Royal Burgh of Kirkcaldy is the MoT failure capital of the UK.

That’s according to Government data analysis by consumer champion HonestJohn.co.uk.

The Fife coastal town has the lowest MoT rate in the country, with just 55% of the region’s 135,000 cars passing the MoT at the first attempt.

Two other Scottish cities also rank poorly, with Dundee and Aberdeen in the top – or rather bottom – ten.

The south east of England has the best MoT record in the UK, with Enfield topping the table with a pass rate of 73.5%.

The HonestJohn.co.uk MoT Files is the most detailed analysis of Government MoT data in the UK, covering every post code in England, Scotland and Wales.

The data is obtained from the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) through the Government’s OpenData scheme and based on millions of MoT tests that take place up and down the country by qualified technicians.

The research also show that the most common reasons for MoT failure relate to defects with vehicle lighting, brakes, tyres and suspension.

Daniel Powell, managing editor of HonestJohn.co.uk said: ‘The MoT Files is designed to educate and inform drivers about the MoT and the potential issues that will results in their car failing the test.

‘One of the most surprising aspects to come out of The MoT Files is the amount of regional variations. Harsher road and weather conditions will inevitably put more pressure on a car’s mechanical components and motorists can use the MoT Files to ensure their vehicle is not failing on something that can be easily fixed beforehand.’

Other reasons for regional variations may include higher average mileages in rural areas, and a higher fail rate in areas with traditionally lower incomes.

What many motorists don’t realise, however, is that you can check their car’s MoT history for free, and identify any potential future problems when buying a used car with HonestJohn.co.uk user homepages.

Bottom 10 post code regions:

1, Kirkcaldy (KY) – 55.0% pass rate; 2, Plymouth (PL) – 55.3% pass rate; 3, Dundee (DD) – 55.6% pass rate; 4, Truro (TR) – 56.5% pass rate; 5, Exeter (EX) – 57.8% pass rate; 6, Torquay (TQ) – 58.1% pass rate; 7, Hull (HU) – 59.1% pass rate; 8, Aberdeen (AB) – 59.4% pass rate; 9, Bristol (BS) – 59.6% pass rate; 10, Taunton (TA) – 59.8% pass rate.