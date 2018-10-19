Scotland is the home of the UK’s safest drivers

51% of Scottish drivers have never been involved in a car accident, according to a new report.

New research from leading price comparison site, MoneySuperMarket, reveals that the majority of British (71%) believe that other road users could do more to improve their driver safety.

Results from the research show that Scotland is home to the UK’s safest drivers, with 51% of its population being accident free. Additionally, 52% of Scottish drivers passed their driving test on their first attempt, in comparison to an average of just 45% across the UK.

Scottish motorists confessed that driving through severe weather (59%), driving at night (32%) and driving on the motorway (22%) were the situations that made them feel the least safe on the road.

Overall though, confidence isn’t an issue, with Scots rating their overall driving skills at an eight out of 10.

With over 1700 fatalities on the road from September 2016 to September 2017 alone, MoneySuperMarket reveals how smarter driving technology could help cut down costs and improve driver safety.

The research found that over half (55%) of drivers did not pass their test first time and those who took more attempts to pass went on to have more accidents. In fact, those who took five or more attempts to pass are nearly 1.5 times more likely to have been involved in an accident than the average.

Some smarter driving technology methods, such as reverse cameras, can help to improve the view of the road and the space around, reducing the number of accidents on the road and injuries or exterior damage made while parking or pulling out. Despite the advantages, the research found that only 17% of Brits use reverse cameras.

Other examples of smart driving technology include:

Dash cam – The most common device among drivers due cost and ease of use, dash cams provide a 24hr recording of the front view of your car. This can be invaluable in insurance claims purposes, as well as encouraging the driver to show greater care in their driving. They cost between £20 and £190.

Collision alerts – Usually a part of the vehicle sensor system or rear-view camera, collision alerts (sometimes referred to as automatic emergency braking) function as a prevention device. In the event of a potential collision, this autonomous system can intervene by slowing or even stopping the car..

Black box – Telematics, more commonly known as a black box, is a system that monitors how an individual drives, with data sent to the insurance provider. The idea is that driving responsibly is rewarded with lower insurance premiums. However, although they are cost effective and can help to bring down insurance premiums, an overwhelming 64% of Brits would also not consider using ‘black box’ telematics.

