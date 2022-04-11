Power your Scottish adventure with Subaru

Introducing Subaru’s first full electric SUV: All-New Solterra.

Take excitement to the next level with the most technologically advanced Subaru ever made. Built on our first ever all-electric architecture—the Subaru e-Global Platform—Solterra is named by combining the Latin words for ‘sun’ and ‘earth’.

With Subaru’s core technology, dual motors and its trusted Permanent All-Wheel Drive System, Solterra offers outstanding driving performance—with the same 5-star safety, go-anywhere capability and ever-dependable, rugged reliability that all our SUVs are renowned for.

Solterra takes this renowned all-weather, all-terrain technology to exciting new places. Permanent AWD comes as standard and gives you maximum confidence and control at all times —with instant torque.

With a fully charged battery, all-new Solterra can achieve a range of up to 288 miles. So whether you’re going off the beaten track, camping with the kids or just using it for everyday journeys, there’ll be plenty of charge to get you to where you want to be.

Be prepared to effortlessly tackle any terrain and any weather Scotland throws at you. Corner with precise control. Experience an always-smooth ride. And enjoy every minute on the best roads Scotland has to offer – with zero emissions.

All-New Solterra starts from £49,995.

