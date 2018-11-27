Jaguar Approved wins ‘best used car scheme’ at awards

Jaguar ‘Approved’ has been named as Car Dealer’s ‘Best Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year’.

It has taken the number one spot from the previous three-time winner, Kia.

Designed as the most comprehensive suite of ‘peace of mind’ features for its customers, Car Dealer judges were most impressed with Approved’s rigorous 165-point mechanical check – more than any other manufacturer. Car

Dealer judges also highlighted the F-TYPE for delivering great value, awarding it the ‘Used Sports Car of the Year’ award.

All Jaguar Approved vehicles include a two-year unlimited mileage Approved Warranty, which covers models up to five years old with less than 100,000 miles at the time of purchase.

There is no limit to the amount of claims that can be made, and each claim is only capped by the purchase price of the car. For absolute on-road confidence, all Approved models also come with two years’ 24/7 UK and Europe Roadside Assistance.

The comprehensive scheme also includes: Independent Mileage and History check; Road Test Part Exchange Service; MOT Test Warranty; 30 day/1000-mile conditional vehicle exchange agreement; Complimentary seven-day drive away insurance.

Rebecca Chaplin, editor of Car Dealer Magazine said: ‘Jaguar has worked hard to ensure that buyers of its Approved Used cars receive the same levels of quality and service as they would when buying new from the brand.

‘So much about Jaguar’s Approved Used offering is designed to provide reassurance and peace of mind to buyers and the Used Car Awards judges were hugely impressed with the scheme. Dealers too gave us lots of positive feedback and comments. Congratulations to Jaguar for its Approved Used scheme.’