Classic cars will gather before Monte Carlo trip

The Scottish starting point for the 2019 Monte Carlo car rally has been chosen.

The world-famous event will see dozens of classic vehicles flagged off from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, and is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area.

The cars will set off through the streets of Clydebank on Wednesday, 30 January, as they begin their 1500 mile dash to Monaco, in the south of France.

It is the second time the town has hosted the prestigious race, with people coming from all over the country to watch it start in Clydebank in 2012.

West Dunbartonshire was offered the opportunity to host the official start line once again after establishing a drivers’ stopover in Dalmuir Park for last year’s event.

Douglas Anderson, the UK co-ordinator of the event and the man responsible for bringing the Monte start back to Scotland a few years ago, is delighted: ‘It is wonderful to have the Scottish start returning to Clydeside.

‘The event grows in stature every year and we’re confident the 2019 event will attract another record number of entries and crowds to match to wave them off on their drive to the sunshine in the South of France. They’ll all be sharing the magic of the Monte.’

West Dunbartonshire cultural committee convener Baillie Denis Agnew said: ‘It is a real privilege to welcome the Monte Carlo Classic Car Rally back to Clydebank.

‘The event is famous around the world and should hopefully bring a significant economic benefit to our area.

‘When we last hosted the rally not only did we have drivers from all over the country, but also visitors from throughout the UK. This event projects West Dunbartonshire onto a world platform.

‘We look forward to extending our warm welcome once again to organisers, participants and spectators.”’

Vice convener Karen Conaghan added: ‘We have made such huge changes in our area since the Monte Carlo Rally last started in Clydebank seven years ago.

‘It will be brilliant to bring spectators, enthusiasts and drivers back now so they can see first-hand the strides we have made in regenerating the area, especially in and around Queens Quay.’

The event, which takes place on 30 January, will see classic cars available for viewing by the public from 3.30pm, with the rally beginning at 6.00pm.

Both the Historique and Classique events are staged by the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) and take place entirely on open public roads.

The event runs over eight days finishing in Monte Carlo on February 7.