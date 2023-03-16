Mother’s Day: business as usual on farm

MUMS throughout Scotland might be putting their feet up on Mother’s Day – but not farmer Shona Duncan.

Shona and her daughters – Rebecca, 24, and Sally, 22 – will be out on Sunday looking after their livestock and their glamping pods at Duncan Family Farms near Loch Lomond.

“Mother’s Day is typically more chaotic given it lands in the middle of lambing time, so we all need to work together to ensure we keep all our new-born lambs and mothers safe and well,” said Shona.

“I’m sure I’ll get handed a box of chocolates and a card at some point in the day and I honestly wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Shona, Rebecca, and Sally are each responsible for a different area of the business – they head off in different directions early in the morning, only to get back together over a coffee at 10am.

A typical day can see Rebecca heading out on the tractor and feed wagon, while Sally might focus on booking administration for the cottages and pods.

“Our accommodation brings a mix of families and couples from across the UK who want to book a break away from it all and enjoy the rural community we live in,” Sally said.

“Some guests use us as a comfortable base for walking and cycling and others are happy to sit in the hot tub and enjoy a glass off fizz and the scenery.”

Rebecca remembered: “I used to be scared of the cows as a child and now I’m responsible for making sure 150 of them are happy and fed every morning.”

Shona added: “Rebecca would say from a young age, ‘I want to be just like Mum and wander about in my wellies all day’!”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s wildlife pages.

Plus, don’t miss Andy Dobson’s article about black grouse in the April issue of Scottish Field magazine.