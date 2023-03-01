Is this the ultimate ‘off-grid’ job?

THE island of Rona aims to double its population by offering what’s billed as the ultimate “off-grid” job.

The island, which is accessed only by a private boat, wants to recruit a live-in estate worker, along with a partner who will work part-time.

Duties include “estate and property maintenance and management, housekeeping, logistics, and assisting with deer management, stalking, and venison processing”.

The package includes accommodation on the five-mile-long island, which lies between Skye and the West Coast.

Bill Cowie, island manager at Ardochy & Rona Estate, said: “We’re looking for an enthusiastic estate worker and partner who will really throw themselves into our island life and outdoor work.

“Someone just like the island itself – self-sufficient, resilient and perhaps a little rugged.

“The island is our home and living, and we know the right candidate will fall in love with it just as we have.”

Laura Saunders, founder of Hijobs, the recruitment website that’s advertising the post, added: “It’s always been a priority at Hijobs to help promote job opportunities across Scotland’s rural and Highland communities.

“This role is the complete embodiment of that, and I’m not surprised it’s one of our most popular job ads of 2023 to date.”

