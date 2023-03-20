Helping it Happen Awards open for 2023

TWO categories have been added to this year’s Helping it Happen Awards.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), the membership body that organises the competition, said the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Scotland aims to celebrate “those who have spent their lives working in and for Scotland’s countryside”.

The Rural Rising Star Award is designed to “shine a light on those who have achieved success through determination and growth, making themselves ones to watch in the rural sector in years to come”.

Chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said: “SLE’s Helping it Happen Awards seeks to highlight the vital contributions made by land-based businesses, organisations and individuals to their communities across rural Scotland and I’m excited to be launching the nomination process for 2023.

“Whether it be helping the environment and nature, supporting employment and the local economy or undertaking crucial work across sectors such as farming, housing or education, these awards have celebrate the impact that many unsung heroes provide to society.”

She added: “Once again we would urge people from all over Scotland to submit their nominations for this year’s awards.

“We were delighted with the quantity and quality of entries last year and I await this year’s crop of nominations with great anticipation.

“Going by previous years, I know our judging panel will have a difficult task ahead of them when it comes to selecting our finalists.”

