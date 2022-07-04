Guided wellness walks launched in the Cairngorms

GUIDED wellness tours have been launched in the Cairngorms by the entrepreneur behind an Aboyne lodges and bothies business.

Gordon Drummond, who runs Cairngorm Lodges and Cairngorm Bothies, has begun guided walks around Loch Kinord and Loch Muick.

Drummond said: “I hope that those who take part in the walks will indeed get a great deal from them, both mentally and physically.

“Some may seek peace and tranquillity, complete with the space and freedom to roam.

“Cairngorm Excursions provides the opportunity to engage in the Scottish mountain valleys and paths around loch sides with time to escape the everyday.

“Both myself and my team of guides are extremely passionate about sharing our in-depth knowledge of the nature, geology, history, and culture of the Cairngorms National Park.

“We aim to bring this amazing landscape to life with the facts and history of the area along the way.”

The walks take place each Wednesday and are also available to guests not staying at the lodges.

Drummond added: “Our Loch Muick guided walk explores the Balmoral Estate, giving good views of the surrounding mountains, plus the local flora and fauna.

“We take in the impressive Glas-allt Shiel house on the shore of the loch.

“It was built by Queen Victoria in 1868 and is nicknamed ‘Widow’s House’.”

