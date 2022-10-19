Golden Shears returns to Scotland

THE Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Wool Handling Championships will return to Scotland next year.

The contest will take place on 22-25 June as part of the Royal Highland Show (RHS) at Ingliston near Edinburgh.

Contestants from more than 30 countries are expected to take part in the event, with entries closing in January.

George Graham, chairman of Golden Shears World Council, said: “This is the Olympics of shearing and wool handling, with super athletes vying for the prestigious Golden Shears world teams and individual titles.

“Up to 4,500 sheep will lose their fleeces over the course of the event – a sight to behold.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to Scotland as the host country and all the visiting countries, and I hope after a few very difficult years this will be a phenomenal success for everyone involved.”

Almost 200,000 people visited this year’s show – which marked its bicentenary – with more than 200,000 viewers from 82 countries tuning in to watch the event via the internet on RHS TV.

Jim Warnock, chairman of the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), which organises the show, added: “There is no better stage than the RHS to celebrate the amazing skills of competitors at the Golden Shears.

“Scotland has a long and renowned heritage of sheep farming and wool handling, so it is fitting that the Show will host this prestigious competition.

“The exciting addition of the Golden Shears only adds to the appeal of an already excellent day out, and offers a world stage on which competitors can display their skills.”

Read more articles on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.