Go with the snow this Sunday for World Snow Day

It’s World Snow Day on Sunday (20 January) with over 469 events in 45 countries around the world – and Scotland won’t miss out!

The events include those in Europe, North and South America and Asia, encouraging more children to celebrate the fun of snow-sports like skiing and snowboarding.

With the 8th World Snow Day organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS), Snow Factor at Braehead is among two Scottish resorts set to celebrate the event this weekend.

Scotland’s only indoor ski destination offers skiers, snowboarders and ice-climbers of all ages and ability real snow conditions to enjoy throughout the year.

It is the fifth consecutive year that Snow Factor has joined in the fun of World Snow Day and such is its popularity that all of the complimentary ski and snowboard junior (7-12 year olds) taster sessions and free family sledging slots being run on Sunday at Snow Factor have already been snapped up.

Jamie Smith, owner of Ice Factor Group that incorporates Snow Factor, said: ‘World Snow Day is all about the fun and health benefits to be experienced by children in the snow.

‘Snow Factor is once again proud to be participating in the global event and whether it’s to ski, snowboard, sledge or even ice-climb, I’m sure our snowy slopes will be buzzing with excitement this Sunday.’

FIS is the governing body for international skiing and snowboarding. It was founded in 1924 during the first Olympic Games in Chamonix, France.

