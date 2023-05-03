Forth & Tay Disabled Ramblers ride Great Glen Way

MEMBERS of the Forth & Tay Disabled Ramblers are riding along the Great Glen Way this week on mobility scooters to raise funds for their group.

The team set off from Fort William on Sunday and aims to reach Inverness on Saturday.

The group was founded in 2002 and now has 50 members.

Chairperson Shelia Batchelor is driving a TGA Breeze scooter, which was recently funded by the National Lottery.

“I was on a ramble with Brian, our charity secretary, when he came up with the idea for the Great Glen Way challenge,” she explained.

“I was immediately excited and said we must make it happen… and it has.

“We have managed to sort accessible accommodation, scooter transportation, scooter charging, dietary requirements and appropriate driving times so now we are raring to go.”

Batchelor added: “To take on this challenge is something I never thought I would be able to do.

“Not only will completing The Great Glen Way be a significant challenge, I will also get an enormous sense of achievement.

“Our scooters – such as my Breeze – are built to tackle canal towpaths and forest tracks so we will be able to comfortably enjoy all the stunning views our offroad route has to offer.

“Add to this our aim to gather donations along the way, we hope this journey will help us continue fulfilling our motto – being ‘hooked on freedom’.”

