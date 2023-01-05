Fort William Mountain Festival unveils line-up

ORGANISERS have revealed the programme for next month’s Fort William Mountain Festival.

The festival – which runs on 16-19 February – includes guided activities, films, and speakers.

Events are due to take place in Fort William and throughout Lochaber.

Activities on offer include “mindful walking, nature writing, wild swimming, trail running, mountain biking, paddle boarding and – of course – winter walking, mountaineering, skiing, and snowboarding”.

Speakers include climber Robbie Phillips.

Anna Danby, Co-ordinator of the 2023 Fort William Mountain Festival, said: “The overriding aims of the festival are to encourage everyone to be inspired by, respect and protect our natural landscape and we are confident that or festival visitors will leave feeling motivated to do just that.

“When I first attended the festival back in 2015, I never imagined I would one day be helping to organise it.

“The people and adventures shared on its stage shaped my own journey into the mountains and now I get to help inspire others in the same way.”

Hannah Francis, content creator and co-ordinator for the festival, said: “I’m really excited about the festival this year – it’s diverse, it’s special, it celebrates everything we love about the outdoors and Fort William.

“In particular, I’m thrilled to announce a brand new, totally-inclusive film competition called the ‘Golden Axe Award’.

“We’re looking for bright colours, mountain snacking and adventure. All you need is your phone. We can’t wait to see your entries and we’ll see you there at the festival in February.”

Lily Fearne, manager of Fort William Runners Need, added: “We are delighted to be part of this year’s fringe event programme for Fort William Mountain Festival.

“Our shared passion with the festival for enjoying the outdoors with like-minded people is something we are so excited to be part of and we can’t wait to share time on the trails with both locals and visitors to Fort William alike.”

