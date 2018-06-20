Former team-mate does his bit to support Doddie

Former Scotland rugby captain Gordon Bulloch will tomorrow set off to scale his own Mount Everest.

It’s the latest show of support by internationalists for Doddie Weir’s campaign to find a cure for MND. And he is calling on rugby fans to join him.

Bulloch won 75 caps for Scotland in a career with West of Scotland, Glasgow Warriors and Leeds Tykes that stretched over 11 years. He retired in 2005 aged just 30 after a tough period as Scotland skipper under the controversial Australian coach Matt Williams, but would go on a second successive tour with the British and Irish Lions that summer, and captain the famous team.

The hooker went on to forge a successful career in business and, having started his international journey alongside Weir, as the lock’s career was winding down, he decided to combine a desire to stay fit with a unique fundraising effort to show his support.

He explained: ‘What Doddie is going through I think has really hit a lot of his teammates hard, and all you want to do is show support for him and his family.

‘What he is doing for MND, with the typical courage and determination that we saw on the rugby field, and pushing everyone he can to go further and try to find a cure for MND, is brilliant, and what’s where we can help.

‘After my career finished fitness wasn’t my priority, but there comes a point where you have to think about looking after yourself again and so I’ve been enjoying getting out and enjoying hill running. That’s where this idea came up – and now it’s upon me I’m beginning to wonder what I was thinking!’

From 7pm on Thursday, Gordon will attempt to scale the height of Mount Everest inside 72 hours, by running up the 427-metre high Dumgoyne Hill 24 times before Sunday evening – with a few route variations to achieve the Everest height of 8848 metres.

Dumgoyne is an old volcanic plug which sits on the western edge of the Campsie Fells outside Glasgow, and is know for its stunning views to the south and Loch Lomond and highlands to the north.

The Dumgoyne Charity Challenge has received support from the nearby Glengoyne Distillery and Scottish Rugby with the Calcutta Cup, reclaimed by Scotland this season, also making an appearance at the top of Dumgoyne on Sunday afternoon.

Gordon added: ‘It would be great to see lots of people out this weekend. It’s a gloriuous part of the world and I think I’ll need some support come Sunday! But I will do it.

‘I watched Doddie play for Scotland from the Murrayfield terraces and then had the honour of playing alongside him during my early international career, and this is my little bit in helping him and his foundation.’

For more information and to support Gordon’s effort you can visit his website HERE.

Gordon Bulloch completes his training on Arran last week, here captured running between Cir Mhor and Caisteal Abhail by photographer Kirstie Smith of Arran Mountain Rescue.