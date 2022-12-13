Foresters donate Scottish Government Christmas tree

THIS year’s Scottish Government Christmas tree has been donated by a Scottish forestry company.

Highfield Forestry, which is based in Perth, grew the seven-foot Nordmann Fir at Beauly, near Inverness.

David Grieve, head of operations at Highfield Forestry’s Biggar office, said: “We are really proud to have been able to supply the Scottish Government with its Christmas tree this year.

“Highfield manages forests and woodlands across the country, and we see how important these areas are to the rural economy.

“The forestry sector – including growing Christmas trees – provides a huge economic benefit to Scotland throughout the year.”

The delivery of the Christmas tree – one of around 700,000 supplied to Scots’ homes every year – to the Scottish Government’s head office at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh was organised by the Confederation of Forest Industries (Confor).

Stuart Goodall, chief executive at Confor, said: “There are many branches of Scotland’s forestry and wood processing industry and it’s important to remember that trees aren’t just for Christmas.

“All year round, trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, and many millions are harvested each year to build our homes, with wood found in everyday products all around us.

“Harvested trees are replanted and the cycle continues, supporting rural businesses up and down the country.

“It’s great to see the Scottish Government supporting forestry businesses by having a Scottish-produced tree as the centrepiece of its Christmas celebrations.”

He added: “We would encourage Scots who are choosing a real Christmas tree this year to check out where it comes from and support local businesses whenever possible.

“The Carbon Trust has emphasised that a real Christmas tree has a significantly lower carbon footprint than an artificial tree.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s outdoors pages.

Plus, don’t miss Guy Grieve’s column in the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.