Five fabulous dog walks, as recommended by you

There are plenty of magnificent hideaways in the north east of Scotland, and there’s no better way to explore them than with your four-legged friends.

Providing you with some Sunday inspiration, here are five of your favourite dog walking destinations in Aberdeenshire. So get the car packed with a picnic, throw in the walking boots and get going this weekend!

Newmachar

Newmachar isn’t far from the city centre, but still enjoys the peace and tranquility of rural life. From the village you can choose several routes. Head south towards Dyce, or north towards Udny Station five miles away. Keep your eyes peeled for swooping buzzards, redwing and fieldfare along the route and break at one of the picnic areas dotted along the way. Bear, pictured above, took a well-deserved rest with owner Jacqui King in the Newmachar sunshine.

2. Seaton Park

Asker the eight-year-old Jack Russell and Michelle Tulloch love taking the Cathedral walk through the city’s Seaton Park – and, of course, have a wee rest on a sunny bench. The summer rose beds are a sight to behold in the shadow of St Machar Cathedral. For those wanting to extend their walk, continue from the park to the banks of the Don for some more fresh air.

3. Sandend

Sandend is a charming fishing village set along the Moray coast. The golden beach stretches half a mile to the east and is a superb place to watch the surfers who head to the beauty spot in the summer to catch the waves. Inspired, your four-legged friend may be tempted to take a dip, so best to take a towel for the drive home. There is a car park close to the sands. Angus and his owner Heather McKenzie also like to explore the nearby fields for panoramic views of the sea.

4. The Bass, Inverurie

While your dog will love the exercise, this walk also offers a history lesson for hikers. In Inverurie cemetery, two giant mounds which previously supported a medieval motte and bailey castle are known as The Bass, and provide an excellent vantage point. Angel soaks in the view after the steep climb to the top with owner Zara Davidson. With limited parking at the cemetery, it is best to park at the northern end of Inverurie along the banks of the River Don.

5. Balmedie Beach

Catching the wind in his hair, Lego poses for a picture against the wonderful backdrop of Balmedie Beach. Racing across the sand dunes in the company of owner Amy Pilgrim is a favourite pastime of the energetic Springer Spaniel. With easy access from the beach car park you can walk several miles in either direction on the flat sandy beach – perfect for blowing away the cobwebs. All-terrain wheelchairs are available for free, allowing access for all.

