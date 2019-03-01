Final tickets for the 2019 Scottish Rural Awards

There’s just under three weeks to go until the winners of the 2019 Scottish Rural Awards are revealed – and there’s a few tickets left for the night.

The fifth Scottish Rural Awards & Gala Dinner will take place on Thursday 21 March 2019 at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, and just a handful of tickets remain.

Tickets are priced £105 each, and can be bought HERE.

A set of 11 categories were open for nominations between July and October, with over 250 made nominations in total.

The Scottish Rural Awards are partnered by Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance and backed by a number of sponsors for 2019, including headline sponsor Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The awards are the ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside, highlighting the enterprise, skill and innovation of those who live and work in rural areas.

A winner and runner-up in each category will be unveiled at the awards night.

Those who have made special contributions to the Scottish countryside will also be honoured with two separate accolades – the Rural Hero Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

AGRICULTURE: Donald Macsween t/a Air An Lot; Fullwoodhead Dairy Supplies Ltd; Growers Garden; JN Fuller-Shapcott & Co. ; Kerry Annal; Mossgiel Farm; River Croft; Ruthven Farm; South Corton Farm; Baddinsgill Farm.

ARTISAN DRINK: Badvo Distillery; Birken Tree; Cairn O Mohr; GlenWyvis Distillery; Isle of Raasay Distillery; Laprig Valley; Loch Ness Spirits; Lussa Drinks Company LLP; Ncn’ean Distillery; Walter Gregor’s Tonic Water.

ARTISAN FOOD: Bhaile Craft Bakery; Clootie McToot Traditional Dumplings; Ewan Morrice Butcher (Buchans Finest Bucher); Galloway Chillies; Growers Garden; Island Bakery Organics Ltd; Springfield Game and Country Meats; St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company; The Nithsdale Smokehouse; Auchentullich Dairy Ice Cream.

BUSINESS DIVERSIFICATION: Archerfield Walled Garden; Colstoun; Glencoe Activities; Guardswell Farm; Salar Smokehouse; Shellfield Farm; The Wee Farm Distillery; South Corton Farm; Westfield Farms; Torrisdale Castle Estate.

BUSINESS START-UP: Beirhope Alpaca Trekking; Heb Shuttle; Ice and Fire Distillery; Lily’s Dough; Ovenstone 109 Ltd; The Scottish Bee Company; The Wee Farm Distillery; The Wild Outdoors; Wild Thyme Spirits; Pittenweem Preserves.

CONSERVATION & THE ENVIRONMENT: Fishing for litter – KIMO UK; Forest Holidays; Invercauld Estate; Mull Eagle Watch; Ruthven Farm; Firda; Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland; Ullapool Sea Savers; Glenmuckloch Community Energy Park; Hands-On Environmental Education.

EDUCATION: Blinkbonny Wood; Breadalbane Academy; Friendly Access; Rosset Bespoke Butlers; Saviour Associates; Station House Cafe & Cookery School; The Outward Bound Trust; The Polar Academy; The Rural Youth Project; The Shieling Project.

RURAL EMPLOYER: Campbell’s of Beauly; Luss Smokehouse; Macleod Construction Limited; Macphie; Scottish Salmon Company; Shiel Buses; Speyside Cooperage; Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn; Ardnahoe Distillery; Borthwick Castle.

RURAL ENTERPRISE & INNOVATION: Campbell’s of Beauly; Salar Smokehouse; Shiel Buses; The Gin Thing; The Highland Soap Company; Trossachs Distillery ta McQueen Gin; The Lindores Distilling Co. Ltd; ATLAS Arts

Cruise Loch Ness; Blackford Craft Distillery.

RURAL HOSPITALITY: Arisaig House; Dreamcatcher Cabins; Kingsmills Hotel; Kishorn Seafood Bar; Kylesku Hotel; Moor of Rannoch Restaurant & Rooms; RiverBeds; Scourie Hotel; Sinclairs Kitchen; The Eskdale Hotel.

RURAL TOURISM: Discover Clackmannanshire; Dunvegan Castle Skye; Falls of Shin Visitor Attraction; Great Time Scotland Ltd; HebCelt Festival; Loch Lomond Faerie Trail; Malt Whisky Trail; Misty Isle Boat Trips; North Coast 500; Port of Cromarty Firth.

Click HERE for more details on the awards.