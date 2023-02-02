River Tweed fishing season begins in Kelso

ANGLER Kent Håkansson from Sweden yesterday cast the first line of the River Tweed salmon fishing season in Kelso.

The River Tweed Commission (RTC) hosted its official opening of the season in the Borders for the first time more than 30 years.

Peter Straker-Smith, the RTC’s chairman, said: “The Tweed provides fantastic fishing opportunities [that] attract people from around the globe and make a significant contribution to the Borders economy.

“Anglers who come here know that they are they are experiencing one of the world’s great salmon rivers and a fishing heritage that dates back centuries.

“We want to celebrate that, while encouraging everyone to recognise that there is much work to do to protect this precious resource.”

During the event, biologists from The Tweed Foundation were on hand to tell members of the public about the organisation’s work to enhance and protect the river’s fish stocks.

Pipers also led a procession to the river’s edge at The Cobby for the opening ceremony.

The event came hot-on-the-heels of Game of Thrones actor Burn Gorman and author David Profumo opening the salmon fishing season on the River Tay.

