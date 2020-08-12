River Tweed fishing museum set to open

A MUSEUM telling the story of rod and line salmon fishing on the River Tweed will open in Kelso on 4 September.

Rod and line techniques were developed on the Tweed during the middle of the 18th century and influenced the economic and cultural development of the Eastern Borders.

The River Tweed Salmon Fishing Museum in Kelso’s town hall was created by a team of volunteers.

More than 2,000 objectives will be displayed, ranging from maps, models, books, illustrations, film and photographs through to rods, reels, fishing flies and a replica 19th-century fishing bothy, complete with tweed-clad boatman.

The star attraction is a newly-commissioned carving of a 69 ¾ lb salmon caught on the Tweed by the Earl Home circa 1735 – the sport’s largest British salmon for which there is credible evidence.

It took two years to develop and cost £70,000, with £35,700 coming from the Fallago Environment Fund, which distributes cash from the Fallago Rig wind farm in the Lammermuir Hills.

A further £10,000 was donated from Scottish Borders Council’s communities fund, with private donors also giving money.

Museum trustee Bill Quarry said: “This museum is a celebration of a sport whose techniques were developed right here in the Borders and which are now used and enjoyed all over the world.

“As well as highlighting the fascinating history of rod and line salmon fishing, we hope that the museum will also help to raise awareness and appreciation of the river, its heritage and fragility and of the need for all of us to help to play our part in its conservation.”

Gareth Baird, chairman of the Fallago Environment Fund, added; “The River Tweed is famous for its salmon fishing but many people are unaware of just how important the Borders is in the sport’s history.

“The Fallago Environment Fund is delighted that we can help to tell this important story through the creation of a museum that will inform, inspire and provide another great reason for people to visit the area.”