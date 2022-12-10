Grouse season gives £350m boost

THE grouse season ends today, following its five-month boost to Scotland’s rural economy.

Grouse shooting generates more than £350 million a year and supports the equivalent of 11,000 jobs, according to “The Gift of Grouse” campaign.

Ross Ewing, moorland director at membership body Scottish Land & Estates, said: “Grouse shooting is the bedrock of the rural economy.

“People who come here to enjoy shooting also spend money in local pubs, shops, and hotels as well as enjoying other Scottish experiences such as distillery tours, castle visits and wildlife safaris.

“The grouse season boosts local butchers and catering firms and enables the estates to invest in their conservation work and their own staff.”

Javen Walker, owner of the Ailean Chraggan Hotel in Perthshire, added: “When there is a good grouse season it really benefits our business.

“We employ 20 full-time and part-time staff in a good season and have visitors staying here from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and America.

“Last year was absolutely fantastic – this year there have been good numbers of American and Dutch tourists but everyone in the hospitality sector is suffering from rising costs and increased staffing costs, which has a significant impact.

“The whole region relies on fishing and shooting – it’s why people come.”

