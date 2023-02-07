Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags enters ninth year

MORE than 20 ladies attended the Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags clay shooting group’s first event of the year to “blast away the January blues”.

After an afternoon of shooting, the group had dinner together in the Saplinbrae Hotel at Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire.

“The sun was shining, the sound of laughter and cheers could be heard all afternoon as the clays were being smashed,” said Mhairi Morriss, owner of Glad Rags Events and founder of Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags.

“It was wonderful welcoming 12 new ladies who had not been before and a couple of mums coming with their daughters for a fun day out together.”

The group’s next event takes place at Glamis Castle in Angus on 5 March.

As the group enters its ninth year, Morriss admitted that that she started the club by accident.

“I was organising a corporate clay shooting day for clients at the fabulous Raemoir House,” she said.

“Some of my friends had also started shooting and I thought it would be fun to arrange a clay shoot for us.

“After messaging a few chums, it just grew arms and legs.

“One press release later, a few posts on social media, and the clay shoot was sold out with 30 guns joining ‘my day out for friends’.”

She added: “It all happened so fast, I felt I was on Concord taking off at the time.

“In a matter of weeks, I had the name, designed the logo, had fabulous sponsors on board, sourced prizes and was already looking at the following years calendar of events.”

