Crufts entry urged for young gundog handlers

YOUNG gundog handlers are being urged to enter this year’s Crufts competition by a previous winner.

Tallulah Dyson, 13, has entered the contest several times.

“I really enjoy picking up with our labradors and it is always exciting to have an opportunity to show them off at Crufts,” she said.

“I could not recommend the event more as it is such a fun day out for everyone.

“I really enjoyed seeing all the different dog breeds and it is nice to bump into other gundog enthusiasts outside of the shooting season.

“The dogs have a lovely day out socialising and eating lots of treats.”

Crufts takes place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham on 9-12 March.

The British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC) classes will take place on “Gundog Day” on 9 March.

There are two young handlers’ classes – under-14s and 14-18-year-olds – and entries are open until 23 January.

Glynn Evans, BASC’s head of game and wildlife management, said: “Crufts provides a window through which the wider world can see working dogs on a global stage.

“It gives the participants of the young handlers’ classes in particular an unforgettable experience and a great family day out.

“Enter this year’s Crufts and you will not be disappointed.”

