Actor Burn Gorman opens salmon fishing at Meikleour

HOLLYWOOD star Ben Gorman kicked off the salmon season on the River Tay at Meikleour in Perthshire last week.

The Game of Thrones actor was assisted by author David Profumo.

The pair made the first casts of the season after popping a magnum of Pol Roger Champagne.

Claire Mercer Nairne, a member of Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board (TDSFB) and owner of the Meikleour Fishings, said: “At the start of a new salmon season we always feel some optimism.

“However, we are of course intensely aware that our salmon numbers are well down on what they used to be.

“The TDSFB and the Tay Rivers Trust are seeking to do what they can to improve things.”

She added: “It is now exactly a year since the Scottish Government announced its ‘high level’ wild salmon strategy.

“This is a unique initiative that recognises how our iconic wild salmon are in crisis and seeks to prioritise work for their restoration.

“We are now awaiting Scottish Government’s implementation plan to kickstart the strategy.

“This plan is now imminent and we very much hope that it will give appropriate urgency to tackling the issues that we cannot undertake directly as they require action from other bodies and agencies.”

