Etape Caledonia adds third cycle route

THE Etape Caledonia road cycling race has added a third route for next month’s event.

A 55-mile option has been added to the 40- and 85-mile routes.

The new course begins in Pitlochry before climbing up Trinafour, dropping down to Kinloch Rannoch, heading up Schiehallion, and then returning through Coshieville, Weem, Grandtully and Ballinluig.

Gary Willis, technical director at race organiser Limelight Sports Club, said: “The 40-mile route is hugely popular with cyclists, but we realised we needed to provide a more challenging option without cyclists having to commit to the much longer 85-mile route.

“A step up from the 40-mile route, the 55-mile route option takes on some meaty climbs and provides another option for cyclists to choose a route [that] is best suited to their abilities and their training goals.

“There has been significant interest in the 55-mile route option already since we launched it to Limelight Sport Club members, showing there is a pent-up demand.”

Craig Dews, chief executive at Limelight, added: “The new 55-mile route option is an exciting addition to our existing popular 40-mile and 85-mile routes.

“We are confident this will provide a more challenging option for our more seasoned 40-mile route cyclists, giving them an opportunity to work towards taking on the 85-mile route.”

